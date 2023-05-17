Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 9,363 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares in the company, valued at $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

