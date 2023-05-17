Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

