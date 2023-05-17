Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 14,376 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.