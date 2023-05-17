Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

CHTR opened at $335.34 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

