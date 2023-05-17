Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $692,000 Position in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the third quarter worth $5,853,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 260.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 14.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

WAVS stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

