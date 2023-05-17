Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

