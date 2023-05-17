Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,463 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vector Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

Vector Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $363.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

