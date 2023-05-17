Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. 865,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.