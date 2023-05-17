Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Up 0.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 6,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 16,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

