Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.66. 489,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,281,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 73.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.