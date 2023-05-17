LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 1,519,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,133. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 638.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,027 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.