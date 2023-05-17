LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

LENSAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in LENSAR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

