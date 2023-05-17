LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

LENSAR Price Performance

LENSAR stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in LENSAR by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Further Reading

