LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

LENSAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LNSR opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

