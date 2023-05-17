Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 3.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 4,786,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,275,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

