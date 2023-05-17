Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $2.17 on Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00008119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $93.59 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,291,246 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

