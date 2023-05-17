Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.99. 680,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 890,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.