Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.99. 680,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 890,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

