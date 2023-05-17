Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.36 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

