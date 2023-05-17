Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $137.41

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $137.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,174,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,136,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350244 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $109.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
