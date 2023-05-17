loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $84,621.22 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,533.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE LDI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 339,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,890. The company has a market capitalization of $579.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

