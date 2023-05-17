Louis Salamone, Jr. Buys 6,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,053.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
BW stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.66.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
