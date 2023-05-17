Louis Salamone, Jr. Buys 6,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,053.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $12,500,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,666 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 510,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

