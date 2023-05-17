Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $199.22 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

