Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

