LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,532. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $692.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,896,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

