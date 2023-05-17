Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGIC. StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 321.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 47.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.