Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) were down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 862,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,659,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

