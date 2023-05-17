MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

