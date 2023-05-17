Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 75,662 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

