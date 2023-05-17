Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,788 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $31,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

