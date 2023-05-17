MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MarineMax by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in MarineMax by 6.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 92,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $620.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

