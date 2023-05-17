Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $2,652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 69.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 91,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,626. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

