MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.45 million. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative return on equity of 246.84% and a negative net margin of 171.83%. As a group, analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0619122 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

