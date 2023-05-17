McKesson (MCK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently:

5/12/2023 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $430.00 to $450.00.

5/9/2023 – McKesson had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/9/2023 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $470.00.

5/9/2023 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $475.00.

5/9/2023 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $376.00 to $390.00.

5/9/2023 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $420.00.

3/31/2023 – McKesson is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.96. 1,123,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,166. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average of $368.50.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at McKesson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.