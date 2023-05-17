MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MediaCo Stock Performance

MediaCo stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaCo by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

