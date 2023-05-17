MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

