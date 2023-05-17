Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medifast Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE MED traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,847. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $978.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.