Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,422 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMLP. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,934,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DMLP opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.47%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

