Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) CEO Sells $85,750.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,395. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

