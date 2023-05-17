Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.76

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $21.22. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 12,151 shares trading hands.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.
Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
