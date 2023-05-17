Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.76

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $21.22. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 12,151 shares trading hands.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.