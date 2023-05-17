Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Susan J. Li Sells 10,643 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.49. 21,140,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,147,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $621.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

