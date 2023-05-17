Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

META stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

