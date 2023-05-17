Metal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.87 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $69.25 million and $9.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

