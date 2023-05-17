MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 12,046 Shares

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,502.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CMU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 126,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 541.6% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

