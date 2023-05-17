MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Up 7.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 174,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 599,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.