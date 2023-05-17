Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 111.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

