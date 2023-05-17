Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $34.48 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 827,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Stories

