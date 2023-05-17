MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells $22,183.05 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $22,183.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,233.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17.

On Thursday, May 4th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,987 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $22,391.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,996 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $19,846.76.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,213. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $656.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

