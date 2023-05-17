Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MNMD opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.05. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
