Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNMD opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.05. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

