MinePlex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

