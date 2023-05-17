Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

